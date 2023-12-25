SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,034 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $255,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 127.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $799.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.66 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $773.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.72.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

