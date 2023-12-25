SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $157.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.