SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.
Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $157.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
