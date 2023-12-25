SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,761 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Tobam purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

