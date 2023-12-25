SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,888,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,098,000 after acquiring an additional 463,067 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 758,088 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $39.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

