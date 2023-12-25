SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 91,862 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1,503.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Natera worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 98.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 14.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 57.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Natera by 17.4% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,152,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 170,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $60.84 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,655 shares of company stock valued at $39,157,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

