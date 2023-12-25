SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,703 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY opened at $201.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $181.55. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $203.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

