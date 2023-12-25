SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 25,623 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.39% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 121,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,829,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth $3,166,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EZA opened at $40.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $281.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

