SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

