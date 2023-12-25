SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 317.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MDU opened at $19.81 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.