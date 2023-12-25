SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 400.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,320,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $55.65 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

