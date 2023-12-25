SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,032,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 115,765 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.