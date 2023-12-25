SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

