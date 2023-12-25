SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,701 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

