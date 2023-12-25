SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,410 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $524.46 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

