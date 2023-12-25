SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,619 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Rapid7 worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 478,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPD opened at $59.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

