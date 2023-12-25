SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,643,352 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643,352 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.68% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.58.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

