SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 156,119 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 744.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,119 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.94 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

