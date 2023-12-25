SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 50,751 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MAS opened at $67.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

