SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,409 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3,390.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $193.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.23. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $120.66 and a one year high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

