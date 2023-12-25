ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

NOW stock opened at $697.55 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $640.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.