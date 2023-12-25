Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -615.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

