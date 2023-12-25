SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.46

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

