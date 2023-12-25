SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.