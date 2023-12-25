Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 151,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $567,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

