Savers Value Village, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village’s (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 26th. Savers Value Village had issued 22,291,666 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $401,249,988 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Savers Value Village’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of SVV opened at $16.60 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

