SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SAP by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SAP by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $8,491,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $160.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $180.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

