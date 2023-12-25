Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

