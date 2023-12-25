Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $4.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SGMO opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,444 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,741 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

