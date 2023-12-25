Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $350.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $290.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.61.

CRM opened at $266.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 258.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

