Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $257.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $266.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day moving average is $218.73. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

