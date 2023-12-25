Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
RBCN opened at $0.68 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.