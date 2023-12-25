Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $645.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $645.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $559.50.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $597.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $538.75 and a 200-day moving average of $511.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.