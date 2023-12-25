Royal Bank of Canada Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $83.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMX. Stephens lowered their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NYSE:KMX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

