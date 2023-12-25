Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $112.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

