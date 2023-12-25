RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Raised to $14.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

