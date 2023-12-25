RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NULG opened at $69.27 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

