RFG Advisory LLC Invests $855,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

