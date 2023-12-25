RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $261.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.68.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

