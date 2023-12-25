RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 640,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $238,000. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 180,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 62,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.41 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

