RFG Advisory LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 175,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

