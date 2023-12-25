RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $454.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.54 and a 200 day moving average of $433.69. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

