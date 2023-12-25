Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,752.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,752.44 ($34.81).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($41.36) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, November 10th. Investec upgraded Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.04) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.21) to GBX 3,170 ($40.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.03) to GBX 2,860 ($36.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 3,075 ($38.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,978.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,755.38. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,277 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,206 ($40.55). The stock has a market cap of £58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,379.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

