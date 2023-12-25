Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $54.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

