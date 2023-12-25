Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CB Financial Services (CBFV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV):

12/23/2023 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2023 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – CB Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

