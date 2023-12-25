PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

