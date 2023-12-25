PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTCT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.