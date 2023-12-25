PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,288 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

