Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.55.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

PII stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after buying an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

