Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities cut Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 69,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 74.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Plug Power by 3,546.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Plug Power by 37.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

