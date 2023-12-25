Piper Sandler Boosts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $12.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

